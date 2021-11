St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, is hosting a Special Disciples of Jesus Mass Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.

Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children.

Families are invited to take part in fellowship following Mass.

For questions or more information, contact Tara Mattingly at (502) 426-1588, ext. 344 or tmattingly@stmm.org.