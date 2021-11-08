The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is seeking organizations to adopt a Giving Tree.

The trees hold heart-shaped tags identifying items children need to have a merry Christmas, according to an announcement from the Louisville charity.

Organizations and individuals are asked to shop for the items, which will be used in the annual Santa Shop, where parents can shop for gifts for their children Dec. 11 and 12 .

Giving Trees are now available and the unwrapped gifts should be returned to SVDP by Dec. 6.

To sponsor a tree or to volunteer in the Santa Shop, contact Donna Young at (502) 301-8688 or at dyoung@svdplou.org.