The Catholic High School Placement Test for eighth-graders who plan to attend a Catholic high school next year is set for Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Students take the test in the Catholic high school they plan to attend and should bring two #2 pencils. The test is free of charge.

The placement test helps determine the most appropriate coursework for each student. In case of inclement weather, the test will be given on Dec. 18 at the same time. To locate Catholic high schools, visit www.louisvillecatholicschools.com. For more information, call 634-1315 or email comm@archlou.org.