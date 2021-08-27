As a result of the recent earthquake in Haiti — and other recent natural disasters — the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has asked parishes across the nation to help.

Conference President Archbishop José H. Gomez has asked dioceses to respond as a unified church and hold a voluntary special collection “for the humanitarian needs, long-term recovery efforts and other significant church needs” following the earthquake and other disasters.

The bishops’ conference suggested that the special collection be held August 28-29.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, checks to include in this special collection should be made payable to Catholic Charities of Louisville and include the notation: 2021 Disaster Relief.

Checks can be turned into parishes or sent to Catholic Charities of Louisville, 2911 S. Fourth St., Louisville, Ky. 40208-1303.