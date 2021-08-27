Bellarmine University announced August 23 that it will require all students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In an email to the university community, Bellarmine President Susan Donovan said the move was made after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its official approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

“All members of our community who have not been fully vaccinated must be vaccinated within 45 days,” Sullivan wrote. She said those needing to be inoculated must begin the process by “getting the first shot in the next two weeks.”

That shot doesn’t have to be a Pfizer vaccine — the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also fit the bill, Sullivan said.

Members of the university community who need the shot will be receiving more information about the new requirement this week, including timelines for receiving the vaccine, according to a Bellarmine news release.