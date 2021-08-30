Catholic Charities of Louisville will hold a Free Food and Faith Fair from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Holy Family Church’s Saffin Center, 3938 Poplar Level Road.

Those who attend will also have a chance to learn about programs offered by Catholic Charities and how they might become involved.

To register, visit www.cclou.org/foodandfaith. Register by Sept. 17 to get free soup and bread from the Common Table culinary art program. For more information, contact Ashley Steimel at 637-9786, ext., 335. Masks are required.