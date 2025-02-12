Spalding’s new president says the school is leaning into its roots

Dr. Anne Kenworthy was photographed Jan. 28 in the Third Street Academic Center where her office is located. Kenworthy took the helm as Spalding’s president in November. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Dr. Anne Kenworthy — who was named Spalding University’s 11th president last fall — said she’s looking forward to building on Spalding’s academic strengths and supporting the effort to revive Catholic campus ministry.

“I see us continuing to lean into our roots of caring professions,” said Kenworthy in a recent interview in her office. “We’re very strong in the health professional programs and that goes back to Mother Catherine Spalding,” foundress of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

Spalding, located on 24 acres in downtown Louisville, traces its roots to 1814, when Mother Catherine established Nazareth Academy in Bardstown, Ky. Today, about 1,600 students attend the liberal arts college.

Kenworthy was named Spalding’s new president in September of 2024 and took the helm in November.

She succeeds Tori Murden McClure, who retired in June after two decades at the school — 14 of those years as president.

Since taking the helm, Kenworthy, who is Methodist, said she’s been considering the school’s Catholic identity and supporting the work taking place in that area.

“I follow the lead of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth and their Catholic tradition,” she said, adding that the school embraces Catholic social teaching.

Spalding recently named Benedictine Sister Katie Cummings to the school’s new campus minister role.

Noting that the new role was in the works when she came on board, Kenworthy said she’s looking forward to supporting Sister Cummings as she builds the campus ministry, which will include the celebration of Mass and other offerings, such as retreats.

Kenworthy said she is also learning about the local Catholic community, including Catholic schools. She has been navigating her new role on two tracks: understanding the strengths and interests of the faculty and staff and meeting individuals in the community, including business owners in her neighborhood, she said.

“What I see and hear is a passion, care and concern for students and student learning. To come into that is a gift,” she said. “How can I support that? It only needs support and nurturing, no leadership from me.”

To all of them, she says, “Let’s work together to have a healthy and safe community; let’s become aware of each others’ strengths and resources. It’s playing off what’s already there.”

Kenworthy says her approach to leadership leans on faith and keeping in mind that a single person cannot “move an institution.”

“I pray every day to God to bless Spalding, that he gives me discernment and puts people in my life who will take us in the direction we should go,” she said.

Noting Spalding’s roots in healthcare, Kenworthy pointed to Spalding’s School of Professional Psychology as one of its strengths. The school is offering a master’s degree in clinical psychology — for the first time — starting in the fall.

She said that as more students are trained in this area, Spalding will be able to expand mental health services offered to the community through its Center for Behavioral Health.

“We’re very excited about that,” Kenworthy said.

She noted the school also has strong business and criminal justice programs. She would like to see the criminal justice program grow to offer “real-world opportunities” for students. The school is seeking to partner with the community to make this a reality, she added.

Kenworthy came to Spalding from Findlay University in Findlay, Ohio. She previously served in various roles at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn., including as associate vice president for donor relations, academic dean for adult and undergraduate programs and vice president of enrollment. She also served as vice president of advancement and planning at the former Crichton College and contributed to teacher development at the University of Memphis.



She earned a bachelor’s degree in math and a doctoral degree in education from the University of Memphis. She also earned a master’s degree in business administration from Christian Brothers University and a fundraising management certificate from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.