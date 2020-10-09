Bishops will speak at pilgrimage for racial justice

Bishop Emeritus Edward Braxton of the Diocese of Belleville, Ill., and Bishop John Stowe of the Diocese of Lexington, Ky., will speak on racial justice at the end of an Oct. 15-17 pilgrimage.

“A Cry from the Mountain” pilgrimage will begin Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. with a Pilgrims’ Blessing prayer service led by Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville. On Oct. 16, pilgrims will gather for a community prayer at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Following the prayer service on Oct. 16 three men — Mark Meade, assistant director of the Merton Center on the campus of Bellarmine University, as well as Andrew Hennessey, director of faith formation at St. Frances of Rome Church, and Wesley Hudson, a member of Holy Spirit Church — will take part in individual day-long walks.

The men will walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Trappist monk Thomas Merton who had a desire to build a relationship. Shortly before Dr. King was assassinated in April of 1968 he and Merton had planned on meeting. The three men will walk in “honor of that desire to build relationships despite differences,” said Mulligan.

Health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic altered plans for a three-day walking pilgrimage from the Abbey of Gethsemani to Louisville, however, individuals are invited to join the men in spirit on a “personal walk to reflect,” said Janice Mulligan, associate director of the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

“The three-day walk would have been very symbolic but given the realities of our existence today, this seems like the best alternative.”

The last day of the pilgrimage, Oct. 17, will be dedicated to a Day of Reflection for leaders involved in the “struggle for racial justice,” according to a press release from the organizers. It will convene at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bishop Emeritus Braxton and Bishop Stowe will speak at the event. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to take part in a question and answer session with the bishops. The day also will include group discussions.

The Day of Reflection will conclude with Mass at 4:15 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church, 3112 West Broadway. Bishop Stowe will preside.

The events are co-sponsored by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry, Office of Youth and Young Adults and Modern Catholic Pilgrim.

Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, the number of individuals who can attend the Day of Reflection is limited to 30. The number attending the prayer services will be limited as well. Those interested in attending these events should register by contacting Mulligan at jmulligan@archlou.org or calling 636-0296, or click here.