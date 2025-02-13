Bulletin Board — February 13, 2025

RETREATS

The Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will host two Lenten retreats:

“Remembering Ourselves: A Lenten Mini-Retreat to Reconnect, Reflect and Renew” will be held on March 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The facilitator is Cory Lockhart. The cost is $40.

“Lenten Letting Go Retreat: Clearing the Path to God this Lenten Season” will be held on March 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facilitator is Judy Ribar. The cost is $60 and includes lunch.

To register for either retreat, visit mountsaintfrancis.org.

Nazareth Retreat Center will host a retreat on “Teilhard’s Mysticism: Seeing the Inner Face of Evolution” March 11-16. The presenter is Sister of St. Joseph Kathleen Duffy, president of the American Teilhard Association and professor emerita of physics. To register or learn more, call 349-1597 or visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Family Renewal Project’s Louisville Catholic Women will host a women’s retreat titled “Arise and Come” March 15 at Holy Angels Academy, 12201 Old Henry Road. The retreat will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., with an optional Mass at 8 a.m. The retreat speaker is Dominican Sister Gabriella Yi. The cost is $15, which includes lunch and snacks. Register at bit.ly/ariseandcome.

An Archdiocese of Louisville Young Adult Retreat will be held March 21-23 at Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality for those age 20 to 39. The retreat was planned and will be led by young adults. The theme is “Behold 2025: You Are My Beloved.” The early-bird cost is $140, which includes two nights lodging and four hot meals. Financial aid is available. Register at archlou.org/youth.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will host its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Kanobia Russell-Blackmon, chief communications officer for the Archdiocese of Louisville, will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities needs volunteers in the following areas:

Food pantry — welcome clients and provide support as a pantry personal shopper at Sister Visitor Center. Or, unload food vans and stock donations at Father Jack Jones Food Pantry.

Long-term care program — spend time with residents living in long-term care as a friendly visitor. Or, become a certified volunteer ombudsman, advocating for the rights of people living in long-term care.

Administration — data entry and filing.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at 637-9786, ext. 115.

St. Bernadette Church, will host a blood drive Feb. 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the St. Mary Academy gym, 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect, Ky. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

HERE AND THERE

Our Lady of Lourdes School, 510 Breckenridge Lane, will host a Mardi-Gras-themed trivia night on March 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. and trivia begins at 8 p.m. The cost is $280 for a team of 8. Register online at tinyurl.com/55b8hcp7.

OPEN HOUSE

Immaculata Classical Academy, 440 Zorn Avenue, will host an open house March 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a presentation at 1:30 p.m.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Family Ministries Office is offering a six-session training program for individuals interested in providing pastoral care to the sick. The classes will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, March 6 through April 10.

Participants may attend any or all sessions. The cost is $10 per session. For more information or to register, contact Denise Bouchard at 636-0296, ext. 1268, or dbouchard@archlou.org.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer an online presentation by Deacon Pat Harris called “Church Teaching on Conscience” on Feb. 20 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter. Upcoming classes are:

“Embracing Diversity in Ministry,” Feb. 24, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

“The Domestic Church and 21st Century Cultural Challenges,” March 1, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/catalogue/.

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

Nazareth Home’s Community Education Series will address “The Role of Music in Optimal Aging” on Feb. 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home-Highlands Campus, 2000 Newburg Road. The speaker is Andrew Chapman, certified music therapist. The event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is encouraged by visiting nazhome.org/rsvp.



St. Patrick Church will host “Recharge Your Faith: Fast from Polarization this Lent” on Feb. 25 from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road. The speaker is Dr. F. DeKarlos Blackmon, vice chancellor for pastoral services for the Archdiocese of Louisville. The event is free. Register at stpatlou.org/recharge.