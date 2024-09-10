Spalding’s 11th president will take the helm on Jan. 1

Dr. Anne Kenworthy

Spalding University announced the appointment of Dr. Anne Kenworthy as the university’s 11th president Sept. 9.

She will take the helm on Jan. 1. Kenworthy currently serves as vice president for enrollment, management, marketing and strategic initiatives at Findlay University in Findlay, Ohio.

She previously served in various roles at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn., including as associate vice president for donor relations, academic dean for adult and undergraduate programs and vice president of enrollment, achieving “record-breaking enrollment numbers,” according to a press release from Spalding.

She also served as vice president of advancement and planning at Crichton College and contributed to kindergarten through 12th-grade mathematics teacher development at the University of Memphis.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in math and a doctoral degree in education from the University of Memphis. She also earned a master’s degree in business administration from Christian Brothers University and a fundraising management certificate from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Kenworthy’s previous work at Catholic universities “prepared her well to lead a campus founded by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth and grounded in spiritual values, emphasizing education excellence and service promoting peace and justice,” said the release.

Kellie Sheryak, chair of Spalding’s board of trustees said in the release, “Dr. Kenworthy’s exemplary leadership and dedication to mission-driven education make her an ideal fit for Spalding University. Her commitment to service, both in education and the broader community, aligns with the legacy of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, who founded this institution. We are excited to see how her vision will advance our educational excellence mission and promote peace and justice.”

Kenworthy said she is “humbled” to be a member of the Spalding community.

“I have been impressed with Spalding’s reputation for meeting the needs of the times and I am committed to expanding Spalding’s reach and impact in the region,” she said in the release.

Kenworthy succeeds Tori Murden McClure, who retired at the end of June after serving for 10 years as Spalding’s president.