First Green Mass will wrap up Season of Creation Oct. 2

In observance of the Season of Creation, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a special Green Mass at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Road.

This will be the Archdiocese of Louisville’s first Green Mass, organized by the Archdiocesan Creation Care Team.

The liturgy “will celebrate the wondrous common home God has created for all his children,” said an announcement from the Creation Care Team. “It will also present a unique opportunity to pray and reflect on how individuals can best live in concert with the appeal of Pope Francis presented in his encyclical, Laudato Si’.”

The Season of Creation is observed from Sept. 1 through Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. It is a worldwide ecumenical observance highlighted by Pope Francis.

“We look forward to initiating a ‘green tradition’ with this first Green Mass,” said Joan Shanahan, a member of the Creation Care Team. “Activities such as this can be an opening to have the spirit of ‘Laudato Si’ ’ come alive for those who don’t yet have the sense of urgency that Pope Francis has tried to impart to all of us.”

“Laudato Si’ ” is Pope Francis’ encyclical on creation, in which he issues an urgent appeal to care for “our common home,” the Earth.

To mark the season, the team is hosting various activities, including a Season of Creation poster contest which invites students from kindergarten through eighth grade to submit original artwork promoting care for God’s creation.

Following the Mass, a reception with light refreshments will be held in the school’s cafeteria. There, the winners of the poster contest will be announced.

Individuals from all faith traditions are invited to attend the Mass.