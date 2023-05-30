Spalding University to confer nearly 500 degrees

Spalding University will award 496 degrees during seven commencement ceremonies at the school’s Columbia Gym Auditorium June 1-3.

Spalding will award 199 undergraduate degrees and 297 graduate degrees for the 2023 academic year.

Four people also will be recognized during the ceremonies.

Spalding will present its 2023 Caritas Medal, the school’s highest honor, to Barbara Kremer Schmall, a 1969 School of Nursing alumna, during one of the June 2 ceremonies.

Schmall worked for seven years as a hospital nurse before transitioning to the field of geriatric long-term care, rehabilitation and sub-acute care management.

“Her servant leadership style, involvement in social justice issues, love for learning and international travel, and an evolving Christian Spirituality journey, reflect her recognition for this prestigious Caritas Award,” according to a news release from the school.

Spalding will also award honorary degrees to Carolle Jones Clay, Jean West Losavio and C. William Weyland.