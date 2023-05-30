School holds ceremony to refill and seal its cornerstone

Father Scaglione, left, and St. John Paul II Academy principal Alicia Conliffe held up the newspapers from 1955 while Elaine Hulsman looked on during the St. Barnabas School cornerstone opening in October 2022. (Photo Special to the Record by Tim Tomes)

A ceremony was held May 17 on the campus of John Paul II Academy, 3525 Goldsmith Lane, during which a cornerstone time capsule was refilled and sealed.

The cornerstone was originally part of the St. Barnabas School building on Hikes Lane, which closed in 2006 with a multi-school merger to form John Paul II Academy.

Elaine Hulsman, a parishioner of St. John Paul II Church, left, helped Father Peter Do, pastor, seal a cornerstone located on St. John Paul II Academy’s campus, 3525 Goldsmith Lane, during a ceremony May 17. It was originally part of the St. Barnabas School building on Hikes Lane, which closed in 2006 with a multi-school merger to form the academy. (Photo Special to The Record)

The stone contained a time capsule from 1955, the year St. Barnabas was established. It held copies of The Record and the Courier-Journal newspapers, religious medals and an image of St. Maria Goretti, among other items.

During the May 17 event, John Paul II students, faculty and staff watched as items from the capsule were returned to the cornerstone, which now sits on the school campus. Other items were also added to the time capsule — photos, notes and memorabilia that represent the three schools that merged to form John Paul II: St. Barnabas, St. Pius X and St. Bartholomew.

“Altogether 165 years of school histories and traditions were documented for future generations,” according to an announcement from the school.