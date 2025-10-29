Vocation Awareness — Vocation Office to coaches and teachers: Let’s build the best team for our Catholic community

Todd Popson

As a father of eight athletic kids, I have had the opportunity to coach more than 100 sports teams over the years. Primarily, I have coached baseball, basketball and tennis for young people from 3 years old up to high school seniors. This has put me in a unique position to observe and appreciate the character and traits of many young people.

As coaches, we are constantly evaluating each player’s strengths and weaknesses. We are also looking for those innate talents and areas of potential growth. In our Catholic communities, it is particularly vital for people, such as coaches and teachers, to recognize those kids and young adults who have the characteristics that would make them a good priest or consecrated religious and to encourage them to listen for God’s call in their lives.

As an example, it is important that coaches, teachers and others identify and look for the qualities that would make someone a good priest. Father Brett Brannen, author of “To Save a Thousand Souls” and “A Priest in the Family,” says there are at least four traits that are necessary to make a good priest: a practicing Catholic, at least average intelligence, psychological and emotional stability and a love of God.

A practicing Catholic regularly attends Mass, prays and receives the sacraments. A certain level of intelligence is needed to learn church history, philosophy and theology in seminary, which is equivalent to graduate school. Also, this intelligence will allow them to teach others.

Psychological and emotional stability will allow someone to focus more intently on the needs of the community. Finally, a love of God will be evident in their willingness to serve others in the parish and the community. These traits — or a tendency to these traits — should give people the impetus to encourage a young person to listen for a call to the priesthood.

In my years of coaching, I have observed these qualities in many of my players. I can see their devotion to the faith by observing their participation at Mass. Their level of intelligence may be seen in how they understand offensive plays, defenses and how they communicate with their teammates. Their emotional stability may be observed when they’re in tough or new situations. How do they handle this?

Their love of God and others may show through attentiveness to team prayer, how they assist their teammates and how they treat their opponents. Also, their willingness to think about the team before themselves and their patience with others can be a great insight into their humility and ability to serve those around them. Finally, their respect for coaches, teachers, parents, referees and others gives great insight into the strength of their character.

God is calling some of these kids and young adults to the priesthood or a religious vocation. We don’t call people to these vocations; only God does. However, we as coaches and teachers have a responsibility to be aware of those who have the characteristics necessary to be great priests and faithful religious and to amplify God’s call.

This can be as simple as telling one of your players or students that they would make a good priest. It also could be addressed by asking them if they have ever considered a religious vocation and by pointing out that they have the qualities that would serve them and the community well in that role.

Coaches and teachers are in a special position, allowing them to recognize and encourage priesthood and religious vocations. The amount of time spent with these kids and the variety of situations that are observed can help confirm the impressions we have.

Use this insight to augment what God has in store for these young people. Don’t be afraid to encourage and invite them to consider the priesthood and religious life. If we want the best team in our Catholic community, let’s do our part.

Please help me in creating a culture of vocations in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Todd Popson is associate director for vocations for the Archdiocese of Louisville.