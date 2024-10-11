Spalding University announces new direct-admissions program

Spalding University announced Sept. 25 that it’s launching a new direct-admissions program, in which high school seniors with a minimum 2.0 GPA will receive direct admission.

Spalding has joined more than 100 colleges and universities, including Bellarmine University, to “connect more students to postsecondary opportunities,” said a press release from the school.

“Spalding University’s direct admissions program will open a pathway for students by streamlining the application process, transforming the college narrative from one of scarcity to one of opportunity,” said Lyndsey Bell, Spalding’s director of admissions. “Through launching this initiative, Spalding has demonstrated a continued and shared commitment to pursuing access, equity and integrity in the college admission process.”

The program, to be facilitated by Common App, will streamline the application process and offer extra services, including 24-hour support to all applicants in the system, the release said.For more information, visit spalding.edu/admissions/direct-admissions.