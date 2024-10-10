Boys and Girls Haven plans Legacy Celebration for Nov. 1

Boys and Girls Haven — which serves children in foster care — will hold its largest fundraiser of the year, the Legacy Celebration, on Nov. 1 at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Avenue.

The organization also will present the Nicholas X. Simon Altruism Award during the 3rd annual celebration. Proceeds from the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will benefit the children and families the organization serves.

Boys and Girls Haven also announced the appointment of Patty Belden as director of development. She will “lead development efforts aimed at securing crucial funding for the organization’s mission,” said a press release from the agency.

“We are especially excited for her to join us ahead of the Legacy Celebration, where her leadership will be invaluable,” said Amanda Masterson, CEO of Boys and Girls Haven.

The evening will include dinner, dancing, open bar, auctions and guest speakers. Tickets start at $225 and sponsorships are also available for the agency’s largest fundraiser. For tickets and more information, visit https://boysandgirlshaven.org/event/the-2024-legacy-celebration/.