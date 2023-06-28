Sitio Clothing Ministry’s ‘We Care Banquet’ set for Aug. 3

Sitio Clothing Ministry, an outreach ministry located at St. John Vianney Church, will host its fourth annual “We Care Banquet” Aug. 3 in Hotel Louisville’s ballroom, 120 W. Broadway.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Archbishop Shelton Fabre will attend and Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, will be the guest speaker. The event will include a silent auction. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for students. To donate items for the auction or to make a reservation by July 26, contact Linda Gottbrath at 969-0018 or asimplepath@sitioministry.org.