Sitio Clothing Ministry’s ‘We Care Banquet’ set for Aug. 3

Linda Gottbrath stood in front of rows of sorted clothing that are given away free of charge to those who need them at the Sitio Clothing Ministry, located at the old St. John Vianney School, 4839 Southside Dr. (Record File Photo by Jessica Able)

Sitio Clothing Ministry, an outreach ministry located at St. John Vianney Church, will host its fourth annual “We Care Banquet” Aug. 3 in Hotel Louisville’s ballroom, 120 W. Broadway.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Archbishop Shelton Fabre will attend and Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, will be the guest speaker. The event will include a silent auction. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for students. To donate items for the auction or to make a reservation by July 26, contact Linda Gottbrath at 969-0018 or asimplepath@sitioministry.org.