Sisters help provide winter clothes to public schools in Nelson County

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth have donated nearly $11,000 to two public schools in the Nelson County area to provide winter clothing for students in need.

Checks were presented to the family resource center coordinators at Cox’s Creek Elementary School and Bardstown Elementary School, according to a news release from the sisters.

The funds came from the sisters’ 2024 Give for Good Louisville fundraising initiative. An additional $2,500 donation from Fifth Third Bank helped the sisters meet their fundraising goal, according to the release.

“We are grateful to all of our generous donors whose contributions have been instrumental in making this outreach possible,” said Stephanie Lamar, director of development for the sisters’ Office of Mission Advancement. “This donation is not just about providing winter clothing — it’s about ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive and succeed, regardless of their circumstances.”

