The Church of the Epiphany, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, will host a “Creation Care Fair” from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2.

The event will offer rides in an electric vehicle, opportunities to get your bicycle tuned, learn about solar power for homes, making good food choices, lowering your carbon footprint and reducing the use of plastics.

Activities for children include a nature scavenger hunt and “eco-artmaking.” For information, contact Polly Duncan Collum at 502-780-0394 or polly@epiphanycatholicchurch.org.