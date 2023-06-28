School’s out forever: Catholic school educators retire

The Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Catholic Schools has announced the retirement of 26 educators at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Among those who retired are five educators who have served in Catholic education for more than 40 years.

Karen White, a theology teacher at St. Xavier High School, and Cindi Baughman, an assistant principal and dean of students at Assumption High School, retired after 44 years of service in the archdiocese.

Joseph White, an assistant principal for studies at St. Xavier, retired after 43 years.

Tony Lococo, a journalism and English teacher at Trinity High School, retired after 42 years. Anita Brockman, a teacher at St. Catherine Academy in New Haven, Ky., retired after 40 years.Following is a listing of other educators retiring after 10 or more years of service in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Retirements included in these listings were reported to the Office of Catholic Schools as of June 21.