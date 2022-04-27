The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth will host its “Run with a Mission” 5K event June 4 on the Motherhouse campus in Nazareth, Ky. A virtual option where individuals can participate from a place of their choosing is also available.

Funds from the event support the ministries of the sisters in the United States, India, Nepal, Botswana, Kenya and Belize, according to an announcement from the congregation. “As you run or walk along the designated course on the beautiful Nazareth Motherhouse grounds you will learn about ways Sisters are in mission today,” said the announcement.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Pabalelong Hospice in Botswana in Southern Africa.

The cost is $25 for the race on the Nazareth campus and $30 for the virtual option.

To register, click here.