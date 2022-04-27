Miss Kentucky USA Lizzy Neutz spoke to a group of seniors in a personal finance class at Assumption High School April April 19. Neutz, a 2017 graduate of Assumption, shared with students that taking a personal finance class at Assumption helped prepare her to enter the business world.

Neutz co-owns Advent Home Buyers and is the founder of Empowering Women for the Future, a local non-profit. She was crowned Miss Kentucky USA during a pageant in Somerset, Ky., at the end of March. She will represent the Commonwealth at the Miss USA pageant later this year.