Sister Willian Ann Hayden, SCN, dies at 90

Sister of Charity of Nazareth William Ann Hayden, formerly Sister Helen Marie, died March 16. She was 90 and had been an SCN for 69 years.

Sister Hayden, a native of Fancy Farm, Ky., ministered in education and healthcare in Kentucky, Arkansas, Massachusetts and Tennessee.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Sister Hayden served as a third-grade teacher at Holy Name School and St. Barnabas School

From 1972 to 2000, Sister Hayden served as a nurse’s aide at the old St. Joseph Infirmary in Louisville and at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn. She was a volunteer chaplain at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Ky., from 2001 to 2018.

Sister Hayden served her community by providing transportation for the sisters. She also lived and served at St. Mildred Convent in Somerset, Ky., and at St. Cecilia Convent in Louisville.

She is survived by extended family members and members of her religious community.

The wake will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 21 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated March 22 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.

The Mass will be available for viewing at https://Nazareth.org/live.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.