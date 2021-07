Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Sister Visitor Center, 2235 W. Market St., held a back-to-school bash July 29 where families served by the center received new backpacks and school supplies.

Participants picked up school supplies at Sister Visitor then walked across the street to the Charities’ St. Anthony Campus, 2222 W. Market St., where they were treated to lunch, snow cones, activities for children and other giveaways including books from the Louisville Free Public Library.