St. Athanasius School, 5915 Outer Loop, is inviting Catholic high school students who need service hours to assist with the Archdiocesan Book Bee scheduled for April 29.

The event will take place at the school from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers will help to set up and clean up the day of the bee, they will help to supervise students waiting for their competition time and escort students from the cafeteria to the gym where the competition will be held.