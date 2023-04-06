CSAA volleyball champs named

Champions in six male volleyball divisions of the Catholic School Athletic Association were named during tournaments held March 28 and 29 at St. Martha School.
The final results were:
Sixth-grade Division 2 — Notre Dame School defeated St. Albert School 2-0.
Sixth-grade Division 1A — St. Bernard School defeated Sacred Heart Model School 2-0.
Sixth-grade Division 1AA — St. Michael defeated St. Albert 2-1.
Eighth-grade Division 2 — St. Aloysius defeated Notre Dame 2-1.
Eighth-grade Division 1A — St. Martha School defeated St. Nicholas Academy 2-0.
Eighth-grade Division 1AA — Holy Trinity School defeated St. Albert 2-0.