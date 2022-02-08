Sister Rose Ann Howard dies at 85

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Rose Ann Howard died Feb. 4 at Nazareth Home. She was 85 and in her 65th year of religious life.

Sister Howard entered the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky., in 1957 and transferred into the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in 1974.

Her ministry in education included teaching in the Archdiocese of Louisville at St. Catherine School in New Haven, Ky., and St. Leonard School. From 1968-1973 she was the principal of Mother of Good Counsel and in 1973 she joined Bellarmine University in a variety of teaching roles.

Sister Howard earned a doctoral degree in education from Vanderbilt University and studied and ministered in Belgium and India.

As director of the SCN’s office of congregational ministries, Sister Howard guided the various ministries of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. She later served as a board member for some of these ministries.

​​She is survived by her sisters Dorothy Howard Herr of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Mary Howard Ramsey of San Antonio, Fla.; her brothers Thomas Anthony Howard and William Jerome Howard of Louisville and Dr. James Howard of Jeffersonville; and by members of her extended family and religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Feb. 10 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, Ky., at 10:30 a.m. and will be webcast at ​​nazareth.org/live. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.