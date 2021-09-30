The University of Louisville’s Trager Institute is honoring 37 men and women aged 85 and older today, Sept. 30, for “optimal aging,” a distinction that recognizes them as models for aging.

The Gold Standard for Optimal Aging Award Ceremony, typically held in person, is virtual this year because of the pandemic. The honorees are recognized for aging well in one or more of the following areas: physical, spiritual, social, civic and creative.

Among the honorees are a priest and two religious serving in the Archdiocese of Louisville.