The University of Louisville’s Trager Institute is honoring 37 men and women aged 85 and older today, Sept. 30, for “optimal aging,” a distinction that recognizes them as models for aging.
The Gold Standard for Optimal Aging Award Ceremony, typically held in person, is virtual this year because of the pandemic. The honorees are recognized for aging well in one or more of the following areas: physical, spiritual, social, civic and creative.
Among the honorees are a priest and two religious serving in the Archdiocese of Louisville.
- Father C. Joseph Batcheldor, age 90, is a retired priest of the archdiocese. His nomination said, “Rev. Batcheldor shows zest for his life in a variety of ways: He still works — for the past 10 years he has been serving many rural parishes weekly to fill in for pastors who are on vacation, ill, or have other responsibilities. He lives in the rectory at the Basilica and cooks, shops, and does household chores to support the pastor. He loves to travel and says, ‘the world is a book — if you don’t travel you know only one page!’ ”
“Prior to COVID, he walked a portion of the pilgrimage in Spain called ‘The Camino’ with his niece and her husband and was invited to concelebrate Mass at St. James for the returning pilgrims.”
- Xaverian Brother Cornelius Hubbuch, age 85, has served in education and as provincial and vicar general of the Xaverians.
Currently, according to his nomination, he serves with “the Global Game Changers Program for advancement of young children from the West End, is co-coordinator of a compassion group at Nazareth Home, gives workshops and retreats on aging for seniors, and assists with fundraising for the Xaverian Brothers’ mission in Kenya and Congo.”
- Ursuline Sister of Louisville Martha Jacob, 86, a writer, editor, archivist and leader in her community, currently serves in a variety of ways — from liturgical ministry, communications and archival work to volunteer ministry at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
She also co-facilitates one of three groups planning for the future of the Ursuline Sisters and makes herself available to those who need to “to talk with her, to discuss their cares and concerns. She is gifted with the ability to listen carefully and thoughtfully and offer perspectives of great — and creative — wisdom,” her nomination said.