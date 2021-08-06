Sister of Charity of Nazareth Rosemarie Chase died Aug. 4 at the SCN Motherhouse in Nazareth, Ky. She was 85 and in her 57th year of religious life.

Sister Chase, a native of Boston, entered the congregation in 1961. Early in her ministry, she served in bookkeeping and office management, working in the registrar’s office at Spalding College (now university) and at other institutions in Kentucky, Alabama and Massachusetts.

She went on to teach theology, serve in campus ministry and provide pastoral ministry in Maryland, New York, Ohio and Massachusetts.

She served her congregation as a director of the SCN Associate Program, in the archival center, in community service and as the pastoral administrator at St. Vincent Church. She also ministered to those infected or affected by HIV and AIDS.

She also was a caregiver for her mother and was an early member of NETWORK in Washington, D.C.

Sister Chase is survived by two brothers, a sister, nieces and nephews, and her religious community.

The wake will be Aug. 8 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Aug. 9 at St. Vincent de Paul Church at 10:30 a.m. with burial in Nazareth Cemetery immediately following.

Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.