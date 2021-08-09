The Serra Club of Louisville and the Archdiocesan Office of Youth and Young Adults has awarded $500 to Brennan McKinney, a 2021 graduate of Holy Cross High School.

McKinney’s name was drawn at random for the $500 scholarship in the Newman Connection Sign-up Contest. He was one of 680 high school graduates who signed up this summer for the Newman Connection — a program that aims to keep new college students in touch with the Catholic faith. All those who signed up were entered in the drawing.

McKinney has enrolled at Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington, Ky., according to a statement from the Serra Club, which is dedicated to promoting vocations.