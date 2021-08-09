Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz blessed and dedicated Assumption High School’s newly completed campus expansion, including a new chapel, describing the school as a “center for seeking, learning and teaching what is true.”

The expansion added close to 35,000 square feet to the campus and includes a new main entrance, lobby, cafeteria, kitchen, administrative offices, 10 classrooms and a chapel complete with a stained glass window depicting the Blessed Virgin Mary’s assumption into heaven. The glass art, which is 25 feet wide and 17 feet high, is entitled “Becoming” and was created by local artist Guy Kemper.

The expansion is part of the school’s $8 million “Launching the Future of Assumption High School” capital campaign. From the campaign, $6 million was invested in the expansion and $2 million was allocated to growing the school’s endowment, specifically for financial aid, according to a press release from the school.