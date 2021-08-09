Archdiocesan News

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz dedicates
expansion at Assumption High School

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz blessed a stained glass window in Assumption High School’s new chapel Aug. 5. The glass art, which spans 25 by 17 feet, depicts the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz blessed and dedicated Assumption High School’s newly completed campus expansion, including a new chapel, describing the school as a “center for seeking, learning and teaching what is true.”

The expansion added close to 35,000 square feet to the campus and includes a new main entrance, lobby, cafeteria, kitchen, administrative offices, 10 classrooms and a chapel complete with a stained glass window depicting the Blessed Virgin Mary’s assumption into heaven. The glass art, which is 25 feet wide and 17 feet high, is entitled “Becoming” and was created by local artist Guy Kemper.

The expansion is part of the school’s $8 million “Launching the Future of Assumption High School” capital campaign. From the campaign, $6 million was invested in the expansion and $2 million was allocated to growing the school’s endowment, specifically for financial aid, according to a press release from the school.

Mary Ann Steutermann, who serves as Assumption’s executive director of mission effectiveness, pointed out details of a stained glass window in the school’s chapel to Father John Burke, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville Aug. 5. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

People gathered in front of Assumption High School’s new main entrance before a ceremony to bless and dedicate the new space Aug. 5. The expansion project created close to 35,000 square feet of space on the campus, including a new cafeteria, kitchen, administrative offices, 10 classrooms and a chapel. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

