Xaverian Brother Richard Angarola died after a brief illness July 30 at Nazareth Home. He was 79.

Brother Richard was a native of Brooklyn, N.Y. and joined the Xaverian Brothers in 1960. He was a teacher of French, Latin and history at numerous Xaverian schools, including Joliet Catholic School in Illinois; St. Mary’s Ryken School in Leonardtown, Md.; Sacred Heart School in Lombard, Ill., and Xaverian and Nazareth High Schools in Brooklyn. In Louisville, he was a retreat director, administrator and school counselor at St. Xavier High School.

He also served for five years on the provincial staff and as the director of Ryken House. He is survived by his sister-in-law, a niece and cousins, by members of his religious community and many friends.

Brother Richard was buried in the Xaverian Cemetery at St. Xavier High School. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Xavier High School or to St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown, Md., or directly to the Xaverian Brothers, 211 W. Oak St., Apt. 721, Louisville, Ky. 40203.