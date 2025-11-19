Sister of Charity of Nazareth Marie Celine Osbourn dies at 97

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Marie Celine Osbourn died Nov. 17 in Louisville. She was 97 and had spent more than 77 years in religious life.

Sister Osbourn, a native of Washington County, Ky., earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Spalding University. She ministered in education, administration and as a hospital chaplain.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as a teacher at the old St. Augustine School in Louisville and as a principal at the old St. Pius X School and the old St. Cecilia School. She also served her community as its director of campus service.

Sister Osbourn retired to Nazareth, Ky., in 2017.

She is survived by her extended family and her religious community.

Visitation will be Nov. 20 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Nov. 21 at 10:30 a.m. St. Vincent de Paul Church and burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery. Services will be streamed live at nazareth.org/live.

Memorial gifts may be made to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY., 40048.