JCPS and Catholic Charities partner for summer program

Jefferson County Public Schools announced April 24 that it has received a grant of more than $500,000 from the Kentucky Office for Refugees, a department of Catholic Charities of Louisville that administers the state refugee resettlement program.

The funds will support summer programs, including tutoring, for refugee children.

Layne Sanders, youth program manager for Catholic Charities, said the summer program is set to run from June 12-July 19. It will primarily serve newly arrived refugee children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The summer camp will offer classroom time, where children will learn English and tips for navigating the school system, including basic things like how to line up and raise one’s hand in class.

“Some may not have been to a school yet, so it’s a good opportunity to prepare for August,” Sanders said.

Catholic Charities is partnering with other agencies — such as the KMAC Contemporary Art Museum and Louisville City FC — that will offer art and sports for the kids.

The program is usually offered at the agency’s St. Anthony Campus at 22nd and West Market streets, but this year it will be on the campus of Sts. Simon and Jude Church on Hazelwood Avenue. The parish is more accessible to immigrant families and JCPS buses will transport the children to and from the program.

Campers will also have the opportunity to go on field trips to Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest and Mammoth Cave National Park, Sanders noted.

Programming runs Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sanders said they are still in need of volunteers to assist with the children; they expect about 60 to take part.

To learn how to become a volunteer for the summer program, contact Sanders at 308-0003.