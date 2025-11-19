Gold Mass invokes St. Albert’s intercession for the sciences

About 50 people gathered in prayer on Nov. 15 at St. Albert the Great Church for the annual Gold Mass for the Sciences. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Jackie and George Hornstein, parishioners of St. Albert the Great Church, attended the Gold Mass celebrated on St. Albert’s feast day. George Hornstein is a physics teacher, and their daughter participated in the choir. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

The congregation reflected on the readings during the Liturgy of the Word at the Archdiocese of Louisville Gold Mass. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Dominican Father Bartholomew Calvano preached during the Gold Mass on St. Albert the Great’s feast day Nov. 15. St. Albert is a Dominican saint known for his contribution to the sciences. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre incensed a relic of St. Albert the Great on the saint’s feast day at the annual Gold Mass for the Sciences. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Scientists and science educators prayed together Nov. 15 at the fifth annual Archdiocese of Louisville Gold Mass for the Sciences hosted at St. Albert the Great Church.

The Mass was celebrated on the feast of St. Albert the Great, patron of scientists, who was a Dominican bishop and doctor of the church.

Dominican Father Bartholomew Calvano, who preached the homily, offered the congregation a reflection on science as an intellectual virtue, the moral virtue of studiousness, the effects of technology and AI on science and the way that science glorifies God.

Following the liturgy, there was a lecture and luncheon, which was provided by the Louisville Chapter of the Society of Catholic Scientists and the Louisville Chapter of the American Chemical Society.