Gold Mass invokes St. Albert’s intercession for the sciences

Scientists and science educators prayed together Nov. 15 at the fifth annual Archdiocese of Louisville Gold Mass for the Sciences hosted at St. Albert the Great Church.
The Mass was celebrated on the feast of St. Albert the Great, patron of scientists, who was a Dominican bishop and doctor of the church.
Dominican Father Bartholomew Calvano, who preached the homily, offered the congregation a reflection on science as an intellectual virtue, the moral virtue of studiousness, the effects of technology and AI on science and the way that science glorifies God.
Following the liturgy, there was a lecture and luncheon, which was provided by the Louisville Chapter of the Society of Catholic Scientists and the Louisville Chapter of the American Chemical Society.