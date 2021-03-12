Sister of Charity of Nazareth Clement Marie Sabol dies at 74

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Clement Marie Sabol (formerly Sister Pauline Therese) died March 2 at Nazareth Home. She was 74.

Sister Sabol, a native of Pittsburgh, entered the Vincentian Sisters of Charity in 1963 and made vows in 1966. After the congregation merged with the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, she transferred her vows in 2008.

She served in educational ministries, nursing homes and pastoral care in Pennsylvania. Most recently she served as chaplain at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis.

She is survived by her sister Judy Sabol of Natick, Mass., her extended family, and her religious community.

Burial was March 9 in Nazareth Cemetery. The Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky, 40048.