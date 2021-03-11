Father John Lesousky, a Resurrectionist for more than 70 years, dies at 90

Resurrectionist Father John A. Lesousky died March 9 at Nazareth Home. He was 90 years old and had been a Resurrectionist for 71 years.

Father Lesousky, a native of St. Mary, Ky., professed his vows in the Congregation of the Resurrection Sept. 8, 1949, in Dundas, Ontario, and was ordained to the priesthood on July 1, 1956, in Rome.

He began his ministry in 1957 as a teacher at St. Mary’s College, St. Mary, Ky., and he was named rector in 1970. He served in several other roles there, including superior, dean of discipline, academic dean and high school principal.

He served as pastor of Annunciation Church in Shelbyville, Ky., and St. Cecilia Church and as administrator of St. John Chrysostom Church in Eminence. He was an associate pastor of Resurrection Church and St. Cecilia.

He retired in 1999, though he continued to minister at St. Martin of Tours and St. Frances of Rome parishes, the Cathedral of the Assumption and St. Joseph Children’s Home for many years.

Father Lesousky also served as a pastor, provincial councilor, House Superior and vicar general in the Diocese of Hamilton, Bermuda.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be March 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Deacon Denny Nash will lead a prayer service at 6 p.m. Vitiation will continue on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at St. Charles Church, 675 Highway 327, Lebanon, Ky.

The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with burial in St. Charles Cemetery.