Sister Mary Grace Whittaker, who greeted visitors at Nazareth, dies

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Grace Whittaker, 85, died Nov. 29 at the SCN Motherhouse in Nazareth, Ky. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 62 years.

Sister Whittaker, a native of Bradford, Mass., entered the novitiate in 1955 and served in a variety of ministries. She served at the Infants’ Home in Louisville, the Motherhouse Infirmary at Nazareth and the medical records department of Our Lady of Peace Hospital and Nazareth College.

From 1972 to 1991, Sister Whittaker served at the front desk of the Motherhouse where she greeted guests and operated the switchboard; she served again in this capacity from 1992 to 2002. She also provided hospitality at the Nazareth Guest House, helped in the SCN Ceramics Shop and the Thrift Shop and volunteered at St. Joe’s Montessori School and the Visitor Center. She also helped with SCN mission trips to Appalachia and New Orleans.

She is survived by her sisters, Sister of Charity of Nazareth Ann Whittaker, and Clare Whittaker; brothers, John and James; nieces and nephews and her religious community.

In light of the pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Sister Whittaker was buried in Nazareth Cemetery.