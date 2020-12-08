Dominican Sister of Peace Betty Ann Hesse, a nurse, dies at 81

Dominican Sister of Peace Betty Ann Hesse died Dec. 6 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 81 and had been a Dominican sister for 60 years.

Sister Hesse, a native of Louisville, ministered as a nurse in Kentucky and Nebraska. In Kentucky she served at St. Anthony Hospital, Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and Caritas Medical Center in Louisville. She also served in Lebanon, Ky.; Richmond, Ky.; and at the Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine.

In 2001, Sister Hesse started serving with the American Red Cross where she worked as a nurse, emergency caseworker and health service manager. In 2016 she moved to the St. Catharine Motherhouse where she provided community service. She moved to the Sansbury Care Center in 2018 where she began a ministry of prayer and presence up until her death.

She is survived by a brother, William Hesse of Louisville, nieces, nephews and members of her religious community.

A private burial will take place Dec. 14 in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219.