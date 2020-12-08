Dominican Sister of Peace Bernadine Marie Egleston, an artist, dies at 83

Dominican Sister of Peace Bernadine Marie Egleston died Dec. 2 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 83 and had been a Dominican Sister for 63 years.

Sister Egleston, a native of Waltham, Mass., earned a master’s degree in arts and a master of fine arts degree in sculpture from the University of Dallas. She ministered as a teacher in Kentucky, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Sister Egleston taught at the old Sts. Simon and Jude School. She also served as an artist and assistant dean in residence at St. Catharine College in St. Catharine. In 2015, she moved to the Sansbury Care Center where she began a ministry of prayer and presence up until her death.

She is survived by a brother William Egleston, several nieces and members of her religious community.

A private burial will take place in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery Dec. 10. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219.