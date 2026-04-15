Sister Marilyn Helene King, a teacher, dies at 86

Sister of Mercy Marilyn Helene King

Sister of Mercy Marilyn Helene King died April 8 at Sacred Heart Convent/Marian Center in Belmont, N.C. She was 86.

Sister King, a native of San Francisco, entered the Sisters of Mercy in Burlingame, Calif., in 1957 and professed vows in 1960.

She taught math and religion in various Mercy high schools. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she ministered in parishes and co-founded The Laura retreat center in Lebanon, Ky.

She is survived by her nephew Richard King and the Sisters of Mercy.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 17 at 11 a.m. in Cardinal Gibbons Chapel at the Sacred Heart Convent in Belmont. A graveside service will follow at Belmont Abbey Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, c/o Donations, 101 Mercy Drive, Belmont, N.C., 28012.