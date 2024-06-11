Sister Maribah Ishaq makes first vows as Loretto Sister

Sister of Loretto Maribah Ishaq

Thirty-two year old Sister of Loretto Maribah Ishaq will profess her first vows on June 23. She will commit herself to the mission of the community “to work for justice and act for peace,” according to the sisters’ website.

Sister Ishaq, a native of Jhelum, Pakistan, taught third to eighth graders for 11 years before entering formation in her home country with the Loretto Community. She moved to the United States for continued preparation in 2022.

In a recent newsletter published by the Loretto Community, Sister Ishaq said that this next step will allow her “to be present to the unheard and unseen, to hold the hands of those who are ignored and walk with them to my last breath.”

She will enter a master’s program at the Catholic Theological Union this fall.