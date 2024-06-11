CSAA names golf, soccer and softball champs

The Catholic School Athletic Association’s (CSAA) held golf, soccer and softball championship tournaments recently.

The golf tournament for middle and elementary school divisions was held Monday, June 3 at Seneca Golf Course. The final results, according to the CSAA, were:

In the fifth and sixth-grade division girls team, Holy Spirit School won first place and Sacred Heart Model School placed second.

In the fifth and sixth-grade division boys team, Holy Spirit won first place, Holy Trinity School placed second and St. Stephen Martyr School was third.

In the seventh and eighth-grade division girls team, Holy Spirit won first place and Our Lady of Lourdes School won second place.

In the seventh and eighth-grade division boys team, Holy Trinity won first place, Our Lady of Lourdes School won second and St. Patrick School placed third.

The co-ed soccer tournaments were held at Mary Queen of Peace on Friday, May 31 and at DeSales High School on Tuesday, June 4. The final results were:

Eighth-grade Division A — St. Raphael School defeated St. Edward.

Eighth-grade Division AA — Holy Trinity defeated St. Margaret Mary School.

Eighth-grade Girls — Holy Spirit defeated Notre Dame Academy.

Sixth-grade Division A — St. Raphael defeated St. Aloysius.

Sixth-grade Division AA — St. Margaret Mary defeated St. Mary Academy.

Sixth-grade Girls — St. Margaret Mary defeated St. Michael School.

The softball tournament was held at Assumption High School on Saturday, June 1.