Sister Catherine de Marie, who served the elderly poor, dies at 99

Little Sister of the Poor Catherine de Marie (Mary Catherine Conaty) died Nov. 8 at the Little Sisters of the Poor St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged. She was 99 and had been in religious life for 79 years.

Sister Catherine de Marie, a native of New York City, served the elderly poor in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and other homes of the Little Sisters. She had resided at St. Joseph’s Home since 2013.

She is survived by her nephew, niece Maureen and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Nov. 11 at St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12 in the home’s chapel. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery.

Offerings in her memory may be made to St. Joseph’s Home.