St. Katharine Drexel Award honors teacher milestones

Seventeen Archdiocese of Louisville elementary school teachers who celebrated milestone years of service in 2022 received a St. Katharine Drexel Award earlier this month.

The Award, accompanied by $1,000, is presented to teachers marking 20 years of service.

The award is privately sponsored and has honored 215 teachers in the past five years. It was established by a husband and wife who are parishioners of an Archdiocese of Louisville parish and who wish to remain anonymous.

The purpose of the award is to “show appreciation and gratitude to the elementary school teachers of the archdiocese for their dedication, commitment and sacrifice to Catholic education,” said a statement from the award sponsors.

The award recipients were:

Pam Breunig of St. Dominic School in Springfield, Ky., Amy Burch of St. Margaret Mary School, Suzanne Burton of Our Lady of Lourdes School, Rachel Fenwick of St. Dominic and Lisa Finley of St. Raphael School.

Lucy Geerer of St. Albert the Great School, Christopher Huelsman of St. Gabriel School, Susan Johnston of Holy Spirit School, Karen Kaseta of St. Agnes School, Bambie Phelps of St. Andrew Academy and Shannon Pritchett of St. Patrick School.

Jennifer Richards of Holy Trinity School, Becky Schaftlein of Notre Dame Academy, Marilyn Shanks of St. Francis of Assisi School, Lisa Smith of St. Bernard School, Martha Tribbey of St. Gabriel and Christine Barnhill of St. Margaret Mary.

The public is invited to contribute to the fund and may do so by clicking here.