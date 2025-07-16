September anniversary Mass to recognize all married couples

Couples renewed their wedding vows at the Archdiocese of Louisville’s annual Wedding Anniversary Mass Oct. 21, 2018 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth Street. The Mass recognized couples celebrating 30, 40, 50 and 60-plus years of marriage. (Record Photos by Jessica Able)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a special Anniversary Mass on Sept. 13, a celebration for all couples who are sacramentally married. The liturgy will take place at St. Michael Church in Jeffersontown at 10 a.m.

“This special liturgy honors the vocation of marriage, celebrating couples who exemplify the beauty of the sacrament of matrimony through their Catholic witness,” according to an announcement from the Office of Family and Life Ministries.

Register by submitting your name, mailing address and number of years married to your parish office. The registration deadline is Sept. 3.