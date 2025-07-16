September anniversary Mass to recognize all married couples

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a special Anniversary Mass on Sept. 13, a celebration for all couples who are sacramentally married. The liturgy will take place at St. Michael Church in Jeffersontown at 10 a.m.
“This special liturgy honors the vocation of marriage, celebrating couples who exemplify the beauty of the sacrament of matrimony through their Catholic witness,” according to an announcement from the Office of Family and Life Ministries.
Register by submitting your name, mailing address and number of years married to your parish office. The registration deadline is Sept. 3.
Hello,
How do we register?
We are 32 yrs married from St. Albert the Great?
Register by submitting your name, mailing address and number of years married to your parish office. The registration deadline is Sept. 3.