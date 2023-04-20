Students help elderly in Eastern Kentucky

A group of students from Sacred Heart Model School helped attach a handrail to a porch on a home in eastern Kentucky. The students completed the service project in late March. (Photo Special to The Record)

Students in the Archdiocese of Louisville have worked with Hand in Hand Ministries this spring to help two elderly individuals with home repairs in Eastern Kentucky.

A group of students from St. Aloysius School in Pewee Valley, Ky., worked on stringers for steps that were used to replace the exterior steps of a home damaged by flooding in July. (Photo Special to The Record)

A group of Assumption High School students traveled there between Feb. 26 and March 3 and began a project to replace the exterior steps of a home that had been damaged in July’s flooding.

Holy Spirit School students Bea Teff, left, and Victoria Ostos worked on the installation of a wheelchair ramp at a home in eastern Kentucky. The students completed the service project in late March. (Photo Special to The Record)

The project was completed by a group of middle school students from Holy Spirit, St. Aloysius and Sacred Heart Model schools, who volunteered in Eastern Kentucky between March 8 and March 29. In addition, the middle school students helped build a wheelchair ramp and install an accessible bathroom.

William Roth, a student at St. Aloysius School in Pewee Valley, Ky., worked to repair the exterior of a home in Eastern Kentucky during a trip with Hand in Hand Ministries in March. (Photo Special to The Record)