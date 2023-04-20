Students help elderly in Eastern Kentucky

Students in the Archdiocese of Louisville have worked with Hand in Hand Ministries this spring to help two elderly individuals with home repairs in Eastern Kentucky.
A group of Assumption High School students traveled there between Feb. 26 and March 3 and began a project to replace the exterior steps of a home that had been damaged in July’s flooding.
The project was completed by a group of middle school students from Holy Spirit, St. Aloysius and Sacred Heart Model schools, who volunteered in Eastern Kentucky between March 8 and March 29. In addition, the middle school students helped build a wheelchair ramp and install an accessible bathroom.