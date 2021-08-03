Seminarians gather for annual Serra Club luncheon

By Ruby Thomas, Record Staff Writer

Seminarians in formation to be priests of the Archdiocese of Louisville were honored at an annual luncheon hosted by the Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, who attended the July 29 luncheon at the Archdiocese of Louisville Pastoral Center, said the event gives him a chance to see how the seminarians are progressing.

“I look forward to the luncheon because it’s the one time I get to see the growth. … It’s a beautiful thing to see,” said Archbishop Kurtz.

Bob Hublar, who serves as president of the Serra Club told the seminarians, “We appreciate you answering God’s call and are proud to have you as seminarians.”

“The call is always there, but sometimes we don’t have the atmosphere where that call can be heard,” said Hublar, adding the club will do all it can to keep fostering vocations to the priesthood.

Hublar wished the men luck as they return to school this month.

“What a wonderful gift you’ll have to bring us the Eucharist,” said Hublar. “Without the priests, we don’t have the Eucharist.”

Some of the men who attended said the luncheon provided an opportunity to meet the individuals who are praying for them and supporting them during their journey to the priesthood.

Cuong Le, a native of Vietnam who attends Theological College in Washington, D.C., is one of 10 men in formation for the archdiocese.

Le said he’s received encouraging emails from members of the Serra Club and recently received a birthday card. He was pleased to meet the person who sent the card, he said.

“It’s important for us to get to know the people in the Serra Club,” said Le. “I thought no one remembered my birthday. But they remember us in prayer. It’s an amazing experience to get an email letting us know they are praying for us.”

David Vest, who is in his third year of studies at Simon Bruté College Seminary in Indianapolis attended the luncheon, too.

He found it helpful “because we know we have people supporting and praying for us on the long road to priesthood,” said Vest. “I find comfort in knowing one day I may have the privilege of serving them as a pastor.”

Evrard Muhoza, a native of Burundi in his fourth year of studies at Simon Bruté, also attended the luncheon.

“I think it’s important that we meet with them because they do so much to help with vocation,” said Muhoza. “We know there are people supporting us. It’s very encouraging. We know we are not alone.”

The Serra Club of Louisville is dedicated to fostering religious vocations. It holds monthly meetings and other activities throughout the year. It is currently recruiting new members, as well as a “Friends of Serra” program. To learn more about the club, visit https://www.archlou.org/serra/.