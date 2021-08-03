The Catholic Conference of Kentucky, which represents the commonwealth’s bishops in matters of public policy, is inviting parents to help raise awareness about Kentucky’s new school choice program.

The Education Opportunity Account program will provide families in certain counties need-based tuition assistance, and families state-wide can receive assistance to pay for educational services, such as therapy for special needs children and technology.

The Catholic conference is recruiting parents for the Kentucky Parent Ambassador Program to help educate others about it.

“We need parent ambassadors who are willing to let other parents know about this exciting program,” said a press release from the CCK. “Parent ambassadors will receive special training and resources to make this an easy and fun way to help spread the word about Kentucky’s first education choice program.”

For more information, visit https://edchoiceky.com/parents.