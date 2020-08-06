Seminarian becomes U.S. citizen

Evrard Muhoza, a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Louisville, officially became a U.S. citizen July 31.

In a ceremony at the Romano L. Mazzzoli Federal Building in downtown Louisville, Muhoza took the oath of allegiance and became a citizen of the United States.

Muhoza, a native of Burundi, came to the U.S. in 2014, and quickly began his citizenship application, a process that took six years.

“Becoming a citizen means a lot to me and my family, as well,” Muhoza said. His mother also became a U.S. citizen last week.

He will begin his third year of college at Bishop Simon Bruté College Seminary in Indianapolis, Ind., later this month.